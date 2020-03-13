Trading resumes on stock exchanges; Sensex tanks over 3,300 pts

Domestic stock trading on Friday resumed after a 45-minute halt, with equity benchmark Sensex plummeting further to 3,389 points and the broader Nifty sinking below 8,600 level. Stock exchanges paused trading for 45 minutes after both indices plunged over 10 per cent, hitting their lower circuit limits, within the first 15 minutes of opening of the session.

Continuing its downward spiral, domestic BSE Sensex was trading 3,380.59 points, down 10.31 per cent at 29,397.55. It hit an intra-day low of 29,388.97, falling up to 3,389.17 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty cracked 1,036.20 points, or 10.80 per cent, to 8,553.95 after resumption of trade.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser on Sensex, cracking up to 15 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank and TCS..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.