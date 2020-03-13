Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana proposes six more airports in state: Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 12:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 12:00 IST
Telangana proposes six more airports in state: Minister

The Telangana government is proposing to set up six new airports-three greenfield and an equal number of brownfield aerodromes in the state, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said on Friday. Speaking at "Wings India 2020," an aviation-related event here, he said the state government has appointed Airports Authority of India as a consultant for preparing techno feasibility studies for existing airstrips (brownfield) and feasibility studies for the greenfield airports.

"In line with the theme of the event "Flying for All" we are now planning to re-activate old airports, create green-field airports and establish a chain of heliports to connect the remote parts of our State. We have proposed three greenfield airports and revival of three brownfield Airports in Telangana," he said. The greenfield airports will come up at Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jakaranpally in Nizamabad district and Gudibanda Village, Adakkal Mandal, Mahabubnagar district while brownfield airports are at Mamnoor village, Warangal Urban District, Basanthnagar in Peddapally district and Adilabad, he said.

The minister further said the government is actively working with various stakeholders to make the Warangal airport functional soon which is expected to boost regional air transport and support the mega textile park there and the information technology hub launched in the city. "We have requested Ministry of Civil Aviation to include Warangal airport under RCS-UDAN scheme. Warangal falls within the concession zone of 150 km agreed with Hyderabad International Airport and the airport land is under the custody of Airport Authority of India," he explained.

On the ongoing "Wings India 20202," Rama Rao said the event will give an opportunity to showcase the state and the capital city to the aviation industry, as the most vibrant ecosystem in India for aviation and aerospace. The minister said Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry has a great opportunity for investment leading to high value employment creation.

Telangana currently has two MROs operated by GMR Group and Air India..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson share health update after coronavirus diagnosis

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson on Friday gave a health update from coronavirus quarantine, saying they are taking it one day at a time. The couple, who is in isolation at a hospital in the state of Queensland in Aust...

Coronavirus: Kiwis ditch handshakes; celebrate Aussie dismissals with fist, elbow bumps

As the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is being played behind closed doors at the Sydney Cricket Ground SCG amidst coronavirus outbreak, Kiwi players were seen celebrating the dismissals of Australian batsmen through fists and e...

WRAPUP 2-The Players tournament, Australian GP cancelled as coronavirus shuts down sport

The Players Championship golf event was halted after one round and the Australian Formula One Grand Prix scrapped as the unprecedented shutdown of elite sport triggered by the coronavirus pandemic continued around the globe on Friday. In a ...

Microsoft Build 2020 conference tuned into online-only event

In view of the global health concerns due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Microsoft has turned its annual Build developer conference into an online-onlyvirtual event, The Verge reported on Friday. The conference was scheduled to take place from M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020