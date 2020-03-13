J Mitra & Co Bags the 'Most Emerging Company in Diagnostics Award' at the 10th MT India Healthcare Awards 2020

NEW DELHI, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- India's leading in-vitro diagnostics company, J Mitra & Co, has bagged the Most Emerging Company in Diagnostics & Reagents Award at the 10th MT India Healthcare Awards 2020. The Award ceremony was a part of the Medical Fair India that was held in Mumbai. The award was received by Jatin Mahajan, Managing Director of J Mitra & Co. This year, the theme of the event was Synergy, Idea, Collaboration: Unlocking the Potential of Indian Healthcare. The overarching objective of the awards and conference is to mobilize key stakeholders from both public and private sectors - along with their strengths and innovations - on a common platform that can highlight best-ways forward for everyone who holds a stake in the MedTech space.

Speaking on the occasion, Jatin Mahajan said, "This is an extremely elating moment for us. This date will be etched as a very important one in the corporate history of J Mitra & Company. This award is a great honour. We had never envisaged that the industry would stand by us with this magnanimous gesture of support and goodwill for our endeavours, initiatives and innovations. This recognition and encouragement will further fuel our innovative spirit - help us to better serve mankind." In December 2019, J Mitra & Co had bagged India's Greatest Brands & Leaders Award for its innovations and innovating spirit. In July, J Mitra & Company was awarded for Innovation & Research in Healthcare at the 7th Global Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019. J Mitra & Co is a research-based biotechnology company that has been driving innovation in the healthcare (diagnostics) space since 1969. J Mitra and Co has been constantly innovating to bring cost-effective potent solutions for the global healthcare industry.

J Mitra's latest innovation is India's first portable diagnostic solution - the iQuant immunoassay analyzer. Launched in collaboration with IIT Madras' HTIC (Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre), this portable state-of-the-art Fluorescence Immunoassay Analyzer provides quantitative and qualitative determination of blood test parameter - that includes TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone), T3 (Tri-iodo thyronine), T4 (Thyroxin), Vitamin D, Dengue NS1 Antigen, Dengue IgM, Dengue IgG and HbA1c test. With this innovation, various highly-active and sought-after diagnostic solutions are now available across the country and in the remotest of locations at the fraction of a cost. About J Mitra & Co Incorporated in 1969, this research-based biotechnology company has completed 50 years towards its mission to serve mankind. The company manufactures a range of tests for infectious diseases like HIV, HBV, HCV, Dengue, Malaria, Typhoid, Leptospira in rapid and ELISA test formats. The other products include a range of anti-Sera products and confirmatory tests like Western Blot for HIV Apart from a pan-India footprint, we are also the biggest exporter of diagnostics kits from India, and export to more than 45 countries across the entire globe.

For more information, visit- www.jmitra.co.in PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.