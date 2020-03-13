Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt approves Rs 7,660 cr green highway project in four states including UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:11 IST
Govt approves Rs 7,660 cr green highway project in four states including UP

The government on Friday approved a proposal for the construction of 780 km of green highways at a cost of Rs 7,660 crore

"The Cabinet has approved building 780-km 'green' National Highway project at a cost of Rs 7,660 crore," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the meeting. The project pertains to rehabilitation and upgradation of various National Highways covering a total length of over 780 km in four states -- Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, UttarPradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Australia crush New Zealand in first ODI

Australia crushed New Zealand by 71 runs in the first one day international at an empty Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. After New Zealand earlier kept the home side to 258 for seven, the Australian bowling attack dominated the Kiwi batsmen...

Panic after neighbour of coronavirus patient dies in Kerala

An elderly man, who was a neighbour of a coronavirus patient at Chengalam here and under home quarantine, died on Friday en route to hospital and authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report and test results of samples to confirm the cau...

Ohio likely has 100,000 coronavirus cases: health official

The US state of Ohio likely has more than 100,000 people carrying the new coronavirus, the state health department director said. Speaking at a press conference Thursday with state governor Mike DeWine to announce measures to slow the sprea...

Opposition demands increased budgetary allocation for SC/STs, OBCs

Opposition members in Lok Sabha on Wednesday attacked the BJP for not providing adequate allocation for SCs, STs and OBCs in the 2020-21 Budget. During the discussion on Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020