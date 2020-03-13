Govt approves Rs 7,660 cr green highway project in four states including UP
The government on Friday approved a proposal for the construction of 780 km of green highways at a cost of Rs 7,660 crore
"The Cabinet has approved building 780-km 'green' National Highway project at a cost of Rs 7,660 crore," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the meeting. The project pertains to rehabilitation and upgradation of various National Highways covering a total length of over 780 km in four states -- Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, UttarPradesh and Andhra Pradesh.
