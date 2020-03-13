Left Menu
Development News Edition

Satish Reddy elected CII SR Chairman, CK Ranganathan, Deputy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:41 IST
Satish Reddy elected CII SR Chairman, CK Ranganathan, Deputy

The Chairman of Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Satish Reddy has been elected Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern region, for 2020-21. Prior to taking up the new responsibility, he was serving CII as deputy chairman.

Reddy has held various roles at CII which include National Pharma Committee past chairman. He was also the CII Andhra Pradesh State Council chairman. According to a press release, Industrialist and chairman and managing director of Chennai-based fast moving consumer goods CavinKare Pvt Ltd, CK Ranganathan has been elected deputy chairman, CII, Southern region.

Ranganathan has earlier served CII as its chairman, Tamil Nadu State council for 2009-10. He was also the chairman-entrepreneurs awards, CII Southern Region.PTI VIJ BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Belarus has 27 cases of coronavirus health ministryBelarus has recorded 27 people infected with coronavirus, six more than a day before, the health ministry said at a televised briefing ...

Yes Bank Crisis: Axis Bank board of directors approves investment up to Rs 600 cr

Board of Directors of Axis Bank Ltd has approved to invest up to Rs 600 crores for acquiring up to 60 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each of Yes Bank, for cash, at a premium of Rs 8 per equity share, under the proposed scheme of reconstruction...

Motor racing-Formula One expects season to start in Europe at end of May

Formula One said on Friday it hoped to start its 2020 season in Europe at the end of May after cancelling this weekends Australian opener and postponing the next three races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China due to the coronavirus.An end of May...

COVID-19: Andhra to increase the number of testing facilities

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to increase the number of coronavirus testing facilities in the state. Coronavirus testing facilities are being increased in the state. Tirupati SVIMS Virology lab is providing both initial screening te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020