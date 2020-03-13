Wipro, PLEXIS Healthcare Systems Ink strategic partnership

Wipro Limited on Friday announced its global strategic partnership with PLEXIS Healthcare Systems. The partnership will enable a streamlined, efficient, accurate and integrated plan administration solution to support healthcare payers and plan sponsors worldwide, Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said in a statement.

The aim is to offer secure, compliant, high-value, end-to-end "digital first" plan administration solutions at a cost-effective price point along with enhanced customer experience, it said. "The partnership will initially focus on supporting Medicare and Managed Medicaid programmes, but will expand to support Accountable Care Act and commercial lines of business," the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.