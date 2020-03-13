Personal Loans for Higher Education Made Easy With Bajaj Finserv

PUNE, India, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To find success today, one needs to have a high-quality education. And most Indian students dream of pursuing higher education abroad because of factors such as high-quality educational infrastructure, vast array of specialized courses, wholesome exposure and superior employment opportunities. But not only is this dream challenging, it also comes with a price tag. An individual may choose to dip into his/her savings to meet the expenses of an education abroad for their loved ones, but most people choose to rely on loans to bridge the gap between shortfall and the required money. And while many lenders provide education loans, there also exists the option of personal loans for higher education.

Personal loans are unsecured loans that edge over education loans in terms of flexibility of use and convenience. For starters, education loans generally depend on the institute the ward may be getting into and cover fixed expenses such as tuition fees. Personal loans for higher education can be used to meet pretty much any expense that maybe lined up - from tuition fees to the cost of books, living expenses, an emergency fund to meet unplanned expenses or more. Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers easy personal loans for higher education that can be used to cover any financial need when pursuing an education abroad.

The personal loan for higher education by Bajaj Finserv enables one to avail funds of up to Rs.25 lakh. With the Flexi Loan facility, individuals can borrow from the sanction as and when the need arises, without having to make a fresh application every time. Besides, they pay interest only on the utilized amount and further lower their EMIs by up to 45%*. Here are some of the instrumental features to assist the purpose of higher education loan: • Easy to meet eligibility criteria and has minimum documentation • Loan is disbursed to one's account within 24 hours, with approval in just 5 minutes • Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Higher Education offers financing on a collateral-free basis, giving students the independence to fund other monetary needs attached to international higher education rather than just paying off their degree/course tuition fee • The Flexi Personal Loan pre-payment option coupled with a flexible tenor of up to 60 months offers convenience and added affordability With these attractive features, personal loan for higher education by Bajaj Finserv attempts to make this financial journey of students a little smoother and supports them to achieve their future goals.

Individuals can also check their pre-approved offers on personal loans by the lender by providing their names and contact information. About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Loans for Professionals, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

