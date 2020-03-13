WTO meet in Kazakhstan in Jun not feasible due to coronavirus outbreak

The meeting of the highest decision making body of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Kazakhstan in June is not "feasible" on account of the outbreak of coronavirus. WTO Director-General Roberto Azevêdo has circulated a note to members saying "it is our considered view that holding MC12 (12th ministerial conference) as previously agreed from 8-11 June will not be feasible".

In light of this development, Azevêdo said that he and the chair of the General Council will consult with WTO members, including through a special General Council meeting to be held as soon as conditions permit, on how to proceed with revised arrangements for the meeting, the WTO said in a statement. Kazakhstan, which was to host meeting of the highest decision making body of the WTO in June, has informed the Geneva-based multilateral organisation to revisit the decision to hold the ministerial conference from June 8-11 in Nur-Sultan on account of coronavirus outbreak.

India is among the 164-member of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which frames rules for global trade..

