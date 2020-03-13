Left Menu
Personal Loans for Higher Education Made Easy With Bajaj Finserv

To find success today, one needs to have a high-quality education. And most Indian students dream of pursuing higher education abroad because of factors such as high-quality educational infrastructure, a vast array of specialized courses, wholesome exposure and superior employment opportunities. But not only is this dream challenging, but it also comes with a price tag.

Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Personal loans are unsecured loans that edge over education loans in terms of flexibility of use and convenience. For starters, education loans generally depend on the institute the ward may be getting into and cover fixed expenses such as tuition fees. Personal loans for higher education can be used to meet pretty much any expense that may be lined up - from tuition fees to the cost of books, living expenses, an emergency fund to meet unplanned expenses or more. Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, offers easy personal loans for higher education that can be used to cover any financial need when pursuing education abroad.

The personal loan for higher education by Bajaj Finserv enables one to avail funds of up to Rs 25 lakh. With the Flexi Loan facility, individuals can borrow from the sanction as and when the need arises, without having to make a fresh application every time. Besides, they pay interest only on the utilized amount and further lower their EMIs by up to 45 per cent*. Here are some of the instrumental features to assist the purpose of higher education loan:

* Easy to meet eligibility criteria and has minimum documentation * Loan is disbursed to one's account within 24 hours, with approval in just 5 minutes

* Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Higher Education offers financing on a collateral-free basis, giving students the independence to fund other monetary needs attached to international higher education rather than just paying off their degree/course tuition fee * The Flexi Personal Loan pre-payment option coupled with a flexible tenor of up to 60 months offers convenience and added affordability

With these attractive features, personal loan for higher education by Bajaj Finserv attempts to make this financial journey of students a little smoother and supports them to achieve their future goals. Individuals can also check their pre-approved offers on personal loans by the lender by providing their names and contact information.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

