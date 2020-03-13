Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks close slightly up but mark worst week since 2008

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 23:10 IST
European stocks close slightly up but mark worst week since 2008

European stocks snapped a six-day losing streak on Friday, but made only a small gain over the course of the day as an initial rebound ran out of steam as the coronavirus sowed further economic turmoil.

The region's stocks, which were earlier set for their best day since late-2008, swiftly pared gains after Spain declared a state of emergency over the outbreak, while reports that the United States would follow suit added to the pain. The benchmark STOXX 600 index closed up 1%, following a record 11.5% crash on Thursday. The index was down 18% for the week, its worst weekly drop since the 2008 financial crisis. "These measures that governments are putting into place are just restrictions to movement - these are necessary measures, but nevertheless, they will have a significant economic impact, which the market is still coming to terms with," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard in London.

The STOXX 600, which sank into bear territory this week, has lost nearly a third of its value from a peak hit in mid-February. The week, which started with a shock crash in oil prices, followed by increasing signs of disruptions caused by the virus, saw selling pressure break through even the stimulus measures by several major banks.

Spanish stocks ended higher for the day as the bank-heavy IBEX was supported by higher euro zone bond yields. The index bounced back from a near eight-year low. Italian stocks, which have been among the hardest hit as the country has been the worst-affected in Europe by the coronavirus outbreak, closed up 7%, recovering from a more than seven-year low.

Among the euro zone sub-sectors, resource stocks were the best performers for the day, bouncing back from a four-year low. Mining heavyweights Evraz and BHP Group gained more than 12% each. Swiss diagnostics maker Roche rose 3.2% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorisation for a faster coronavirus test made by the company.

Oil and gas stocks were the worst weekly performers. They fell almost 30% in their worst week ever in the wake of the oil price crash. Travel and leisure stocks, which are have also come under immense pressure from the outbreak, shed 25.1% for the week. The sub-index also ended lower for the day, with British cinema operator Cineworld sinking 30% amid continued concerns over the impact of the outbreak on its business.

Airlines stocks have been particularly hit by the virus curbing movement, with U.S. travel restrictions on Europe adding further pressure. Some airlines are seeking government aid to stay in the air.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Slovak election winner agrees four-party coalition with cabinet deal

Slovakias anti-corruption Ordinary People OLANO party, the winner of a February election, has agreed a four-party coalition after the parties struck a deal on cabinet seats, the parties leaders said on Friday.The deal is a further step for ...

Australian PM advises against big gatherings amid virus outbreak

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday urged people not to gather in groups of more than 500 from Monday, but said he would still go to a weekend rugby game, as officials warned millions of residents would contract coronavirus w...

Montenegro bars gatherings, closes schools, ports and border crossings

Montenegro barred public gatherings, closed schools for at least two weeks and adopted an array of other measures on Friday, including a ban on arrivals of ships at its Adriatic ports, in an effort to pre-empt the onset of the coronavirus o...

Denmark closes borders to foreigners: official

Denmark will close its borders to foreigners from Saturday midday, 1100 GMT in a bid to slow the advance of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said FridayAll tourists and foreigners who cannot prove that they have a valid reason ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020