Left Menu
Development News Edition

KLM to slash up to 2,000 jobs because of virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thehague
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 06:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 06:56 IST
KLM to slash up to 2,000 jobs because of virus

Dutch national airline KLM said Friday it will cut up to 2,000 jobs as it battled the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak, and announced other cost-cutting measures. Chief executive Pieter Elbers said KLM -- which has around 33,000 employees -- will also ask personnel to work shortened hours, while grounding its fleet of six Boeing 747s from April 1.

"In the coming months we'll reduce 1,500 to 2,000 jobs to mean that not only in the coming weeks, but in the coming months we will have fewer colleagues," Elbers said in a video message posted on KLM's website. The airline's top official said the job cuts mainly included part-time workers, those destined for retirement and natural attrition.

"We believe this is adequate to ensure that there are no other forced retrenchments," Elbers said. The Dutch carrier, which merged with Air France in 2004, predicted that flight numbers would drop by 20 percent in March and 30 percent in April as the airline suspended flights to China and Italy as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Air-France KLM warned Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak will hit its business harder in the coming months after February passenger numbers fell by 0.5 percent. Last month, Air France-KLM put the coronavirus cost to the airline at 150-200 million euros up to April.

"A lot has happened in the last five days," Elbers said as the number of cases globally climbed to 140,720 with 5,347 deaths across 124 countries and territories..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Infosys has completed the acquisition of Simplus, a Platinum Salesforce Partner and provider of Quote-to-Cash implementations, the Bengaluru-based company said Friday. A definitive agreement to acquire Simplus was signed on February 10, 202...

Canada shuts Parliament, Trudeau in quarantine, no travel

Canada shut down Parliament and advised against all nonessential travel outside the country while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau governed remotely from his home, in self-imposed quarantine after his wife tested positive for the new coronavir...

Coronavirus: Jaipur Foot USA postpones mega camp in Patna

The Jaipur Foots US chapter has deferred mega camp in Patna to provide the needy artificial limbs in view of travel restrictions and precautionary measures implemented by the government of India to combat the novel coronavirus. The new date...

Brazil's Bolsonaro to be tested again for coronavirus -report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with Donald Trump in the United States less than a week ago, will be retested for coronavirus following a negative test on Friday, Brazils Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reported. The test will be do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020