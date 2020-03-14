Left Menu
Women's Hair Care & Colour Company, Streax Empowers Women through Sport

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 14-03-2020 13:31 IST
  • |
  Created: 14-03-2020 13:31 IST
Annual Women’s Box Cricket Tournament celebrates womanhood and encourages wellness with Streax by HRIPL Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Leading brand for hair care and colour products, Streax partnered with Western Warriors to host their annual Women’s Box Cricket Tournament on Women’s Day this year. A firm believer of mental wellness and physical fitness and a proponent of the game; Streax supported the initiative to celebrate women everywhere and acknowledge their contribution to society. Mrs. Trisha A. Chhabra, Creative Head, Streax Hair Colour, said, “Being a woman is a superpower in itself. Women are the real architects of society and it is essential that we do a better job of encouraging them in sport. This will not only promote the culture of fitness, but also reinforce their self-confidence and self-esteem.” Married to Mr. Ashish Chhabra, Joint Managing Director, Streax; Mrs. Trisha has been instrumental in the growth and development of the company with her unique approach and innovative ideas. The organisation (HRIPL) has undertaken several charitable ventures to empower the youth and women, under the leadership of the Chhabra family.

The Women’s Box Cricket Tournament by Western Warriors is conducted annually to celebrate the essence of womanhood and express gratitude towards the contribution of the feminine force in our lives and society. About Hygienic Research Institute Established in 1957, Hygienic Research Institute (HRI) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in India. Best suited for Indian consumers, every beauty product of HRI is prepared with the help of cutting-edge technology. All the products are manufactured, tested and approved by quality assurance as per Indian BIS specifications and adhere to the stringent international norms of countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka FDA (Food & Drug Administration).

Image: Mrs. Trisha Chhabra with Mr. Ashish Chhabra & friends PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

