Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lower GST rate on aircraft MRO to boost local business, say service operators

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 21:54 IST
Lower GST rate on aircraft MRO to boost local business, say service operators

The domestic aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) industry on Saturday welcomed GST Council's decision to lower the GST rate to 5 per cent from 18 per cent and said it will boost the local business. The industry had long been demanding a reduction in GST rates for a level-playing field vis-a-vis overseas MRO companies, who are taking away almost 95 per cent of the domestic business due to lower taxes.

"The lowering of tax rate to 5 per cent will be a tremendous boost to the Indian MRO industry," AirWorks Executive Director Ravi Menon told PTI. Menon said that though he had not yet seen the notification, it is a welcome move, adding, "lower taxes will incentivise the MRO industry further in investing in developing infrastructure, capability and competence." Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the GST Council has decided to reduce the GST on aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services from 18 per cent to 5 per cent with full Input Tax Credit and change the place of supply for B2B MRO services to the location of recipient.

"This change is likely to assist in setting up of MRO services in India," Sitharaman said. Stating that with this move the industry will now be on the way to make the country a global MRO hub, Bharat Malkani, Managing Director of Max Aerospace group said, "India would become aircraft manufacturer in the next 10 years. By that time we will have the required technology," he said.

He said lower taxes would have "huge" impact on the industry as it will not only reverse the trend of business, which 5 per cent domestic and 95 per cent overseas, but also will at least double the business of the domestic operators going forward. According to HR Jagganath, CEO of Air India's MRO arm AIESL, the move will help the company forging partnerships with more OEMs. "Higher taxes were a big impediment for the Original Equipment Makers (OEMs) to give MRO business to us. Now with lower taxes, they will be more than willing to partner with us for MRO works," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Lions re-sign long snapper Muhlbach for 17th season

The Detroit Lions re-signed long snapper, Don Muhlbach, for a 17th season on Saturday. Muhlbach, 38, has held the role since 2004 and ranks second in franchise history with 244 games played.Muhlbach was selected to the Pro Bowl during the 2...

'Will advice IT firms to allow employees to work from home'

The Karnataka government on Saturday said it would advice IT companies to allow employees to work from home as most coronavirus affected patients or their relatives were from this sector. If anybody IT companiesasks employees to work in the...

Man with symptoms of COVID-19 quarantined, sample sent for testing

A 67-year-old man, who had returned after a tour to Nepal and various cities in India, was quarantined in a hospital in Kota town of Rajasthan following suspected symptoms of the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The elderly man h...

Passenger movements through Pak, B'desh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar border points suspended

India suspended on Saturday movements of all types of passengers through the international border points with Pakistan from March 16 midnight in wake of the threat from the novel coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The Union Home Ministry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020