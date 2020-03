BRIEF-Executives From Some Asset Managers Told BoE's New Governor That Financial Markets Should Close For Two Weeks- WSJ

* EXECUTIVES FROM SOME OF BIGGEST ASSET MANAGERS TOLD BANK OF ENGLAND'S NEW GOVERNOR ON MONDAY THAT FINANCIAL MARKETS SHOULD CLOSE FOR TWO WEEKS - WSJ

* BOE'S BAILEY HELD CALL WITH SENIOR EXECUTIVES FROM ASSET MANAGERS INCLUDING VANGUARD, BLACKROCK, JPMORGAN AND BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP- WSJ * MAJORITY OF PARTICIPANTS ON CALL WITH BOE'S BAILEY SAID THEY DIDN’T THINK SHUTTERING MARKETS WOULD HELP ADDRESS DEEPENING CRISIS FROM CORONAVIRUS-WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/2w6Prpb Further company coverage:

