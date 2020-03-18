Inox Leisure to open 2 new screens at Indore multiplex after state ban lifts

Inox Leisure on Wednesday said that two additional screens in the existing multiplex movie hall in Indore will be opened for movie screening as soon as the Madhya Pradesh government's recent order on temporary closure of cinemas is lifted. The ban has been imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. "The company has opened two additional screens (with seating capacity of 73 seats) in the existing Multiplex Cinema Theatre located at Indore. Considering the Madhya Pradesh government's recent order on temporary closure of cinemas... the screens will be opened for movie screening as soon as the order is lifted," Inox Leisure said in a filing to the BSE.

With addition of two more screens, the said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 6 screens and 1,151 seats and with this opening, Inox has opened 58 screens this financial year. The company is now present in 68 cities with 147 multiplexes, 626 screens and a total seating capacity of 1,44,467 seats across India.

