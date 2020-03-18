Star Air Enters Rajasthan Skies; Commences First-ever Indore-Kishangarh (Ajmer) Flight

BENGALURU, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Air, a regional commuter airline, which has grown fabulously in the very first year of its operations, recently added another feather to its cap. On 16th March 2020, Star Air made history by becoming the India's first airline to start direct flight services between Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Kishangarh (Ajmer - Rajasthan) under the popular RCS-UDAN scheme. The airline scheduled a few mega launch events at both Indore and Kishangarh (Ajmer) airports, where scores of high-profile dignitaries had come. Mrs. AryamaSanyal - Airport Director -Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, Indore inaugurated this historic Indore-Kishangarh(Ajmer) flight service at a grand ceremony held at the Indore airport on 16th March 2020. Along with her, Mr. Bikar Singh - Chief Aerodrome Security Officer - CISF, Mr. Sunil Bansod - ATC Incharge, Mr. Shrivastav - Terminal Incharge, and many other senior dignitaries from the AAI were also present at this function.

In another mega event conducted on the same day at the Kishangarh Airport, many senior dignitaries from all walks of life attended a grand launch ceremony. Mr. Ashok Kapoor -Airport Director (Kishangarh Airport), Mr. R K Meena - Commercial Head (Kishangarh Airport), and Mrs. Anuradha - ATC Incharge (Kishangarh Airport) also came and graced this event with their distinguished presence. Officials from Sanjay Ghodawat Group and Star Air were also present. It is quite interesting that in a very limited time, the airline has not only made this route operational but also been successful in promoting this route. Star Air on 18th February 2020 announced to launch this service and subsequently opened its sales. Since then, there has been immense euphoria amongst millions of people who aspired to see such service for decades.

Increasing Footprints; Fulfilling Aspirations Star Air has gained phenomenal success in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, and Madhya Pradesh. And now connecting Rajasthan, also called as 'The Land of Colours'. Rajasthan is the seventh Indian state where Star Air is providing its flight services under the RCS-UDAN scheme. Interestingly, Indore and Kishangarh, which are almost 550 kilometres apart, had not been blessed with direct flight connectivity prior to Star Air's launch. People had to spend more than 10 hours to cover this distance that too with much hassle and discomfort. But now they can cover this distance in just 1 hour. "Star Air is the first airline, which has fulfilled the aspirations of millions of people, by starting the first-ever direct flight services between Indore and Kishangarh (Ajmer)," says Mr.Shrenik Ghodawat, MD -Star Air. "For many decades, people of Belagavi, Karnataka also aspired to get benefitted with affordable and swift transportation services to Kishangarh (Ajmer). Considering people's demand, the management of Star Air further decided to extend the benefits of its Kishangarh service to a larger number of people living across the geography of Belagavi by providing flight services between Belagavi and Kishangarh (Ajmer) with one stop (via Indore) from 16th March 2020 itself." It is expected that millions of people from South & West Maharashtra, North & West Karnataka, and from many districts adjacent to Indore would benefit with this service. Especially, districts from Maharashtra state like Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, and many districts from Karnataka state like Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijapur would get benefitted from this connectivity.

A Gift for Travel Enthusiasts and Business People This service will help travellers to a great extent as Kishangarh (Ajmer), is one of the most famous tourist destinations in India. This route is expected to make travel easy for tourists, who love to explore palaces, forts and places of religious importance. With the commencement of this route, now people can fly easily to Kishangarh (Ajmer) and take a glimpse of the famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah (30 KM), Pushkar Lake (44 KM), Phool Mahal Palace (8 KM), Roopangarh Fort (27 KM), Brahmaji Temple (46 KM) etc., much comfortably than ever before. Travellers can also visit Salasar Balaji Dham Mandir in Sikar, which is the only temple of Lord Hanuman in entire India, where he is idolized in moustache and beard form. It is just 156 KM from Kishangarh. Also, businesspersons, who are in marble businesses, can immensely save their travel time with the launch of Indore-Kishangarh (Ajmer) and Belagavi-Kishangarh (Ajmer) (with one stop via Indore) routes. As this city, Kishangarh, known as Marble City of India, is very popular for its exquisite marbles globally. Below is the schedule for Belagavi - Indore - Kishangarh sector: ORIGIN DESTINATION DEPARTURE ARRIVAL FREQUENCY Belagavi Indore 13:10 14:40 MON, TUE, THU Indore Belagavi 17:55 19:35 MON, TUE, THU Indore Kishangarh(Ajmer) 15:00 16:05 MON, TUE, THU Kishangarh(Ajmer) Indore 16:30 17:35 MON, TUE, THU About Star Air Star Air is a scheduled commercial airline with an aim to connect real India. It is promoted by Ghodawat Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., which is the Aviation arm of strategically diversified Sanjay Ghodawat Group. Over the past five years we have made a best-in-class helicopter operator in India with impeccable dedication to safety. Star Air is the latest offering of the group. An upcoming Airline with a firm proposal to connect the unconnected. The target routes are where passengers are currently suffering a lot of transit layover delays. The airline will provide a very reliable, safe and comfortable travel experience with direct connections. Truly the group's 'Star in the Air'.

About the Group Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is an Indian business conglomerate that has its presence across various high-value business verticals.SGG has its headquarters in Kolhapur, Maharashtra- India. Agriculture, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Education, Energy, Floriculture, Food Processing, Mining, Realty, Software, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. The Group was incepted in 1993 and since then it has flourished exponentially in the last 25 years under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman - Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat. It employs over 10,000 people globally. For more details visit - www.ghodawat.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1059484/Star_Air_aircraft.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/942915/Star_Air_Bengaluru.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/955241/Star_Air_Aircraft_inside.jpg PWR PWR.

