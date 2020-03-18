Left Menu
Provide information on masks, hand sanitisers, NPPA asks manufacturers

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 18-03-2020 13:58 IST
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has asked manufacturers and importers of surgical and protective masks, gloves and hand sanitisers to furnish information regarding these items by the end of the day, failing which it will have to take coercive action. Last week, NPPA directed all manufacturers and importers of surgical and protective masks, gloves and hand sanitisers to furnish information on these items by March 17, 2020.

It has been observed that very few manufacturers/ importers have submitted the requisite information in the prescribed format, NPPA said in an office memorandum. "It is therefore informed to all the companies concerned that non-compliance of the orders issued by this office would attract penal provisions of DPCO, 2013 and the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 which may lead to search and seizure and even prosecution for defaulting companies," it added.

All manufacturers/importers are required to submit the requisite details by 6 pm on March 18, 2020 failing which NPPA would be constrained to initiate appropriate coercive action, the regulator said. The government on March 13 declared face masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities for the next 100 days as it stepped up efforts to boost supply and prevent hoarding of these items in its fight to check the spread of coronavirus disease.

The Centre has also invoked Disaster Management Act to ensure price regulation and availability of surgical and protective masks, hand sanitisers and gloves..

