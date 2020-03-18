Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks hit over 3-year closing low on coronavirus worries

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 14:33 IST
Hong Kong stocks hit over 3-year closing low on coronavirus worries
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong stocks slumped on Wednesday to their lowest close in more than three years, joining a sell-off in other Asian markets as mounting worries over the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak outside China dashed risk sentiment.

** The Hang Seng index fell 4.2% to 22,291.82, its lowest close since January 2017, while the China Enterprises Index lost 4.5% to 8,800.62. ** Sell-off was across the board. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 6.5%, the IT sector declined 5.18%, the financial sector ended 3.13% lower and the property sector lost 5.38%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 3.95%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.68%. ** Downgrade risk to the earnings outlook for Hong Kong companies is increasing, which could weigh on the room for a rebound in the Hang Seng index, brokerage Cinda International said in the report.

** The biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which fell 11.92%. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.83% at 2,728.76, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 1.98%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.025 per U.S. dollar at 08:33 GMT, 0.27% weaker than the previous close of 7.006. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 34.57% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt may cut rate on small savings schemes in next quarter

The government is considering rate moderation for small savings schemes in the upcoming quarter, a development that could lead to speedier transmission of monetary policy rate cuts, sources said. During the current quarter, the government r...

High population density, narrow lanes in NE Delhi added to challenges of police during riots: Govt

High population density and narrow lanes in northeast Delhi had added to the challenges in the movement of forces and vehicles during the recent riots there which claimed 52 lives, the Home Ministry said on Wednesday. Union Minister of S...

Japan to order self-quarantine for all travellers from Europe - media

The Japanese government will ask all travellers from Europe, including its own citizens, to quarantine themselves for two weeks on arrival, TV Asahi reported on Tuesday.The government also will begin refusing entry of foreign nationals who ...

UK's Morrisons says coronavirus is 'unprecedented challenge'

British supermarket group Morrisons said on Wednesday it would play its part in feeding the nation during the coronavirus emergency but warned it was facing unprecedented challenges and uncertainty. British supermarkets have struggled for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020