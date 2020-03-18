Cottonseed oil cake futures slip on weak cues

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Wednesday fell by Rs 16 to Rs 1,750 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for March delivery fell by Rs 16, or 0.91 per cent, to Rs 1,750 per quintal with an open interest of 11,400 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for April delivery also fell by Rs 6, or 0.35 per cent, to Rs 1,719 per quintal in 70,260 lots.

