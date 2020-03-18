Chattynadu launches its first ever outlet in Gurgaon; Introduces Authentic Dakshin Flavours

Gurugram| 18th March, 2020: Bringing alive the flavours of an authentic South Indian palate, Chattynadu a unique concept restaurant, launched its first ever outlet in Gurgaon on 1 March, 2020. The property is a representation of true South Indian cuisine that pays ode to the ‘Dakshin flavours’ of India that are further enhanced by aesthetic interiors and background score that is sure to take you on a journey down South. The restaurant spreads over an area of 2300 sq. ft. and is designed to accommodate 48 guests. The menu has been hand-picked by Mr. Varchasvi Gagal, Founder, Chattynadu and curated by Sidharth Agarwal, Co- Founder who comes on board with over 20 years of hospitality experience. Chef Nalluchami from Madurai, Chef Pandian from Tanjore and Chef Mohan from Kozhikode have used age-old personal recipes which have now made their way to Chattynady’s menu. The extensive menu comprises of dishes like Benne Ragi Dosai, Chattys Chicken and Mutton Chatty where Chef Nalluchami shows his magic. The exhaustive menu is a perfect mix of appetizers, main-course and desserts with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The space is an accurate brick and mortar representation of South Indian heritage, beautifully expressed on canvas through intricately designed sculptures and murals. To further enhance your dining experience, Chattynadu serves using brass utensils on banana leaves giving the customers an authentic feel.

Talking about the launch, Varchasvi Gagal, Co – founder of Chattynadu said “The North Indian consumer has an ever-increasing interest in South Indian cuisine and loves to experiment with flavours. Having studied the market in great depth, we realized that despite numerous available offerings, the food that the customer was getting on their plate in restaurants was tweaked to fit the North Indian palate and thus, the essence peculiar with south Indian cuisine remained missing. Chattynadu, is our initiative to help consumers widen their palate preferences and indulge in a South Indian affair in its most authentic form. We promise an experience and not just a meal to all our customers.” The restaurant aims at delivering to its customers an untainted experience of the South India delicacy. It’s a right mix of appetizers, main-course and desserts with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Chattynadu is the perfect place for family gatherings to enjoy a healthy and soulful meal. The restaurant is following all the safety standards and taking precautionary measures to maintain the utmost hygiene at the restaurant. They are currently delivering direct orders placed at the restaurant and will also start delivery through Zomato by the end of this month, for the ones who like to order in.

Located at: FF 8 & 9, ROF Portico, Sushant Lok 1, C Block, Vyapar Kendra Road Gurgaon, Haryana 122002 Time: 11 am to 10:30 pm Average meal for two cost: INR 500 PWR PWR.

