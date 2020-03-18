Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chattynadu launches its first ever outlet in Gurgaon; Introduces Authentic Dakshin Flavours

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurugram
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:19 IST
Chattynadu launches its first ever outlet in Gurgaon; Introduces Authentic Dakshin Flavours

Gurugram| 18th March, 2020: Bringing alive the flavours of an authentic South Indian palate, Chattynadu a unique concept restaurant, launched its first ever outlet in Gurgaon on 1 March, 2020. The property is a representation of true South Indian cuisine that pays ode to the ‘Dakshin flavours’ of India that are further enhanced by aesthetic interiors and background score that is sure to take you on a journey down South. The restaurant spreads over an area of 2300 sq. ft. and is designed to accommodate 48 guests. The menu has been hand-picked by Mr. Varchasvi Gagal, Founder, Chattynadu and curated by Sidharth Agarwal, Co- Founder who comes on board with over 20 years of hospitality experience. Chef Nalluchami from Madurai, Chef Pandian from Tanjore and Chef Mohan from Kozhikode have used age-old personal recipes which have now made their way to Chattynady’s menu. The extensive menu comprises of dishes like Benne Ragi Dosai, Chattys Chicken and Mutton Chatty where Chef Nalluchami shows his magic. The exhaustive menu is a perfect mix of appetizers, main-course and desserts with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The space is an accurate brick and mortar representation of South Indian heritage, beautifully expressed on canvas through intricately designed sculptures and murals. To further enhance your dining experience, Chattynadu serves using brass utensils on banana leaves giving the customers an authentic feel.

Talking about the launch, Varchasvi Gagal, Co – founder of Chattynadu said “The North Indian consumer has an ever-increasing interest in South Indian cuisine and loves to experiment with flavours. Having studied the market in great depth, we realized that despite numerous available offerings, the food that the customer was getting on their plate in restaurants was tweaked to fit the North Indian palate and thus, the essence peculiar with south Indian cuisine remained missing. Chattynadu, is our initiative to help consumers widen their palate preferences and indulge in a South Indian affair in its most authentic form. We promise an experience and not just a meal to all our customers.” The restaurant aims at delivering to its customers an untainted experience of the South India delicacy. It’s a right mix of appetizers, main-course and desserts with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Chattynadu is the perfect place for family gatherings to enjoy a healthy and soulful meal. The restaurant is following all the safety standards and taking precautionary measures to maintain the utmost hygiene at the restaurant. They are currently delivering direct orders placed at the restaurant and will also start delivery through Zomato by the end of this month, for the ones who like to order in.

Located at: FF 8 & 9, ROF Portico, Sushant Lok 1, C Block, Vyapar Kendra Road Gurgaon, Haryana 122002 Time: 11 am to 10:30 pm Average meal for two cost: INR 500 PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB ready to do everything it takes to counter turmoil: Schnabel

The European Central Bank is ready to everything in its mandate to ease market turmoil, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday just as Italian bonds suffered their worst selloff since the currency blocs debt crisis.Invoking the ...

Zambia's health ministry confirms first two cases of COVID-19

Zambias health ministry on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19.The patients are a Zambian couple that travelled to France on a 10-day holiday, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said. ...

Rugby-South Africa could go domestic amid coronavirus pandemic

South African Rugby may run a domestic competition featuring its six Super Rugby and PRO14 sides in a bid to keep players match fit ahead of the Springboks scheduled tests against Scotland and Georgia in July. Both international franchise c...

BRIEF-Ricard donates pure alcohol to produce hand sanitizer

Pernod Ricard SA Ricard SAS is donating 70,000 litres of pure alcohol to Laboratoire Cooper, one of Frances leaders in everyday health products, and the leading supplier of hydroalcoholic gels to pharmacies. This will allow Cooper to incre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020