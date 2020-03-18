Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 01:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 22:46 IST
Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the district administration on Wednesday ordered private companies to adopt "work from home" policy for their employees and warned of "harsh" action if the directive is ignored. According to the district administration, an order to this effect was issued under the Disaster Management Act and firms not adhering to it will face action under section 188 of the IPC.

"From tomorrow (March 19), we will have police teams in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad who will physically check private companies in major IT parks and ensure the order is implemented," said District Collector Naval Kishore Ram. He said the district administration will take "harsh" action against companies not adhering to the order.

Ram said the directive is not applicable to manufacturing units where workers perform their duties by keeping a particular distance from each other. "This order is applicable for firms that have office set up and do not come under essential services. With this order, call centers whose staffers are required to be present at the office due to the nature of their work will have to be shut," he said.

In the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak and increasing number of positive cases in Pune district, the administration has been appealing to firms to facilitate work from home for their employees. As of Wednesday, Pune district has recorded 19 Covid- 19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Formula One considering delay to 2021 rules

Formula One could push back a major rules revamp to 2022 on Thursday with bosses and teams discussing by telephone the impact of the spreading coronavirus on this season and next.Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto told the www.formula1.com we...

New regulations direct liquor sale must be closed by 6 pm in SA

Government gazetted regulations on the national state of a disaster have directed that taverns, restaurants, and clubs must be closed by 6 pm.Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs CoGTA Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the ...

Sanjay Gupta starts scripting 'Shootout 3'

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has revealed that he is in the process of scripting the third installment of the Shootout franchise. For the film, Gupta said he is collaborating with screenwriter Rajat Aroraa, who has penned hits like Once Upon a Ti...

Pound down again after nosediving to lowest since 1985

The British pound lost further ground versus the U.S. dollar and euro overnight into Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic sends the currency reeling to its lowest levels in more than three decades against the greenback.The pound was last d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020