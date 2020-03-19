Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil prices plunge, WTI falls 24 percent to 18-year low

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 01:04 IST
Oil prices plunge, WTI falls 24 percent to 18-year low
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Oil prices collapsed on Wednesday as crude oversupply and the coronavirus pandemic's economic upheaval drowned markets. New York's benchmark WTI plunged 24 percent to $20.37, its lowest price since 2002, while London's Brent North Sea oil hit its lowest mark since 2003, slumping 14 percent to end trading at $24.67.

Crude has repeatedly hit record lows in recent days as the global economy flirts with recession caused by travel restrictions and business closures brought on by the virus, along with a price war between major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia. Wednesday's oil price fall came as Wall Street indices once again tripped "circuit breakers" halting trading for 15 minutes after losses on the S&P 500 hit seven percent, while the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was meanwhile down 9.3 percent.

As the economic carnage builds, officials in Washington are preparing a $1.3 trillion stimulus package that includes deferrals on tax payments and loans for small businesses pummeled by the economic shutdown as well as immediate cash payments to all Americans. US President Donald Trump said at a midday briefing that the Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April.

Still, anxiety remained sky-high as more of the economy shuts down. In an interview with CNBC, investor Bill Ackman called for a "30-day shutdown" of the global economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

CII proposes action points for strengthening the healthcare, pharma sectors amid COVID-19 crisis

The Confederation of India Industry CII said on Thursday that hospitals in larger cities and district hospitals in smaller cities and towns should be designated as COVID hospital for testing and isolation of patients. The private sector can...

Global HR Professionals Rank English Communication as Vital Skill, New Report by TOEIC® Program Reveals

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoirThe TOEIC program released results of a new study of human resources HR professionals through a report, English Communication Skills for the Modern Economy The Value of Quality Data to Support Talent Decision...

One arrested for spreading rumours of coronavirus death in J-K

One person was arrested for spreading rumours on social media about the death of a person due to coronavirus in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said on Thursday. District Development Commissioner DDC, Ki...

COVID-19: Rlys suspends concessional tickets except for patients, students, Divyangjan from Mar 20

The Indian Railways decided on Thursday to suspend all concessional tickets except for patients, students and those in the Divyangjan category from the midnight of March 20 till further notice to discourage unnecessary travel in view of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020