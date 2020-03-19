Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank: Anil Ambani appears before ED in Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 10:27 IST
Yes Bank: Anil Ambani appears before ED in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai in connection with a money-laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said

The agency is expected to record the statement of the 60-year-old Ambani under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Ambani's nine group companies are stated to have taken loans of about Rs 12,800 crore from the bank that reportedly were under "stress".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Coronavirus suspects in home quarantine to wear wrist

The Gujarat government said on Thursday that those undergoing 14-day home quarantine for suspected coronavirus infection will have to wear a coloured wrist band. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in the Assembly...

China diverts some international flights bound for Beijing to other cities

Chinas aviation regulator on Thursday said it would divert some international flights originally bound for Beijing to other cities, after new imported coronavirus infections hit the capital Beijing.The Civil Aviation Administration of China...

37 Sites identified for quarantine facilities to response Coronavirus

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia De Lille says the government has identified 37 sites that can be used as quarantine facilities across several provinces as part of the governments response to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandem...

COVID-19: RSS Gen Sec attends puja praying for mankind's

RSS Sarakaryavah GeneralSecretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday attended aspecial puja praying for health and prosperity of themankind in the wake of the coronavirus outbreakHe attended Gharma Prayaschitta Homa andDhanwantari Homa pray...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020