Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Power expands rooftop solar service to 90 cities across India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 11:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 11:27 IST
Tata Power expands rooftop solar service to 90 cities across India

Tata Power on Thursday said it has expanded its rooftop solar service to 90 cities across the country

The big rollout from Tata Power comes at a time when consumers across all major categories including commercial, industrial, residential and public sector are adopting solar energy as a reliable and sustainable solution to meet their energy needs that also holds tremendous potential to save costs

"Preparing for a future-ready India, Tata Power is making a big push for a stronger adoption of clean energy by expanding its rooftop solar offerings to 90 cities," the power major said in a filing to BSE. Tata Power launched customisable rooftop solar solutions on a pan-India basis in September 2018, as pee the company. Shares of the firm were trading 4.97 per cent lower at Rs 33.45 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Happy filmmakers placed their bets on my humble talents: Rajkummar Rao on 10 years

Actor Rajkummar Rao says looking back at his decade-long journey in Bollywood, he is filled with gratitude towards filmmakers who trusted him with their vision. Rajkummar made his debut in 2010 with Dibakar Banerjees Love Sex aur Dhoka and ...

Dr Reddy's launches generic opioid antagonist injection in US

Drug firm Dr Reddys Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched generic Naloxone Hydrochloride injection, indicated for complete or partial reversal of opioid depression, in the US market. The company has launched Naloxone Hydrochloride i...

Guj: Coronavirus suspects in home quarantine to wear wrist

The Gujarat government said on Thursday that those undergoing 14-day home quarantine for suspected coronavirus infection will have to wear a coloured wrist band. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in the Assembly...

China diverts some international flights bound for Beijing to other cities

Chinas aviation regulator on Thursday said it would divert some international flights originally bound for Beijing to other cities, after new imported coronavirus infections hit the capital Beijing.The Civil Aviation Administration of China...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020