COVID-19: Reliance Industries initiates work-from-home for staff

India's largest firm Reliance Industries said on Thursday it has initiated work-from-home for its staff while keeping open consumer-facing businesses of hospital, retail stores and telecom with a minimum workforce amid increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 12:57 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 12:57 IST
For the essential services, Reliance will deploy about 10 pc of its staff on a rotation basis. Image Credit: ANI

India's largest firm Reliance Industries said on Thursday it has initiated work-from-home for its staff while keeping open consumer-facing businesses of hospital, retail stores and telecom with a minimum workforce amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will hold a meeting almost every third day to take stock of the impact of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on his employees and business, officials said.

Precautions have been taken at Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai and its refining and petchem complex in Jamnagar, they said adding that the production unit in Patalganga and the retail outlets are also following standard sanitation and hygiene processes. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate initiated a work from home protocol for its employees across the country and overseas in response to the evolving Covid-19 situation. This protocol will be effective until March 31. It, however, will maintain minimum strength at the workplace to ensure business continuity.

"The company has migrated to an 'Agile Work From Home' protocol that encourages all employees to work from home and to utilise all productivity and digital tools at their disposal to maximise productivity," said a Reliance spokesperson. "However, considering the public requirements in such an unprecedented situation, Reliance will continue to provide all essential services to the citizens and will keep open its main retail grocery stores, its telecom connectivity services, the hospital and any other essential services required for public or business continuity," the spokesperson said.

For the essential services, Reliance will deploy about 10 per cent of its staff on a rotation basis. The firm is providing health safety training to all its essential staff through frequent advisories and communication, the spokesperson said adding the company will also reimburse app taxi fare for such staff for work-related commute during this period so as to reduce pressure on public transport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

