Left Menu
Development News Edition

European rout pauses as stimulus calms recession panic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:03 IST
European rout pauses as stimulus calms recession panic

European shares edged higher from near-seven year lows on Thursday as another set of dramatic stimulus measures by the bloc's central bank injected a ray of hope around its preparedness to tackle a major health crisis gripping the continent.

After volatile trading in Euro Stoxx 50 futures earlier in the day, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5% at 0815 GMT, with almost all the major country indexes trading higher. The European Central Bank joined peers in Japan, Australia and the United States in launching a fresh wave of emergency stimulus to help businesses battered by a near halt in economic activity from the coronavirus pandemic.

Although banking and oil and gas stocks rose in early trading, travel and leisure firms fell another 3% on growing concerns of a complete collapse of the sector. Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday the airline industry may not survive without state aid if the virus outbreak lasted for a long time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Equities slide as COVID-19 pandemic cripples global businesses

Equity indices recovered some lost ground from the intraday low point on Thursday but ended over 2 per cent lower due to concerns over the economic impact of coronavirus pandemic. In money markets, the rupee fell to a low of 75.05 versus th...

UK midcaps tumble again as London braces for shutdown

Britains midcap stocks were down for their eleventh straight session on Thursday, with many domestically focused firms raising the alarm as London braced for a virtual shutdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.The FTSE Mid 250 index...

COVID-19: Noida to have 2 new isolation wards

Authorities have decided to set up two new isolation wards in Noida as coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar touched four on Thursday. In view of the COVID-19 cases reported from Gautam Buddha Nagar, two new isolation wards will be set u...

Dutch banks agree to 6-month freeze on loan repayments for small business

Major Dutch banks including ING Groep and ABN Amro have agreed to give small businesses a six-month delay in interest payments on loans, the countrys banking industry association said on Thursday.The Dutch Union of Banks said the measures w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020