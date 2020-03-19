Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI extends Rs 60,000-cr credit line to Yes Bank

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:48 IST
RBI extends Rs 60,000-cr credit line to Yes Bank

To tide over liquidity issue, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended Rs 60,000-crore credit line to Yes Bank so that it meets obligation of depositors, sources said. This is in line with assurance given by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday saying the regulator was ready to offer liquidity if required after lifting of moratorium.

"I would like to mention that Yes Bank has enough liquidity to meet any requirement. If there is a requirement, the RBI will provide necessary liquidity support," he had said. "Never in the history of banks (in India) have depositors lost money. The point is, depositors' money is absolutely safe," Das also said.

As per Section 17 of RBI Act 1934, the central bank can provide liquidity support to any lender in the form of loans and advances against collateral such as stocks, funds and securities (other than immovable property) in which a trustee is authorised to invest trust money by an Act of Parliament. According to the sources, the RBI's assessment found Yes Bank had liquidity issues but no solvency problem or any other issue.

The line of credit, however, comes with a caveat -- the first such exercise by the central bank, the sources said. Since the RBI is the 'lender of the last resort', as per terms of arrangement, Yes Bank would have to exhaust immediate liquid assets before accessing this fund, the sources added.

On March 5, the RBI had imposed a moratorium as well as superseded the board of the then struggling Yes Bank. Deposit withdrawals were capped at Rs 50,000 per account apart from other restrictions. Subsequently, the government on March 13 notified a rescue plan for Yes Bank, led by State Bank of India (SBI) and joined by other lenders, as it looked to shield the banking sector from a widespread crisis.

The private sector lender has got support from its largest investor State Bank of India (SBI), which holds 48.21 per cent stake in the bank. SBI alone has invested Rs 6,050 crore into the bank. ICICI Bank and HDFC (Rs 1,000 crore each), Axis Bank (Rs 600 crore), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 500 crore), Bandhan Bank and Federal Bank (Rs 300 crore each) and IDFC First (Rs 250 crore) have invested in Yes Bank.

Yes Bank's deposit base eroded by Rs 72,000 crore to Rs 1.37 lakh crore as of March 5, 2020. The same was at Rs 2.09 lakh crore as of December 31, 2019, as per data shared by the bank last Friday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan closes Wagha border with India for two weeks amid coronavirus scare

Pakistan announced on Thursday to close down Wagha border with India for two weeks as the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 341. The interior ministry through a notification said that it closed the key border point with Ind...

Workout with a toddler: Londoners adapt to life under coronavirus

As Londoners adapt to a new way of life under the shadow of the coronavirus, one father managed to combine fitness with childcare on Thursday doing squats in his local park and using his toddler as a weight. Earlier this week the British go...

FACTBOX-Airlines ground flights, count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock

Airlines across the globe are feeling the pain as travel demand withers because of the coronavirus outbreak, scrapping flights and ditching financial forecasts.Below is a list of how the worlds biggest airlines have responded in alphabetica...

Worldwide server revenue grew 5.1% in Q4 of 2019: Gartner

The worldwide server market continued to grow in the fourth quarter of 2019 as revenue increased 5.1 per cent and shipments grew 11.7 per cent year over year, according to Gartner, Inc. In all of 2019, worldwide server shipments declined 3....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020