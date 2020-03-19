Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ansal Properties challenges NCLT direction to initiate insolvency proceedings

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:47 IST
Ansal Properties challenges NCLT direction to initiate insolvency proceedings

Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd on Thursday said it has challenged an NCLT order that allowed insolvency proceedings against the company for default. "The company has filed an appeal against the aforesaid order before NCLAT, which has been partly heard today and part of the matter has been adjourned for tomorrow morning, the 20th March 2020," said Ansal Properties and Infrastructure in a regulatory filing.

On March 17, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has allowed a plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against realty firm Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Ltd and appointed an interim resolution professional replacing the board of the company. A two-member bench of Delhi-based NCLT has allowed the plea of two of its flat buyers claiming default.

"... the present petition being complete and having established the default in payment of the financial debt for the default amount being Rs one lakh, the petition is admitted," the NCLT said. It has also appointed Amrapal as the interim resolution professional replacing the board of the company.

The NCLT order came over a plea by two flat buyers, who had jointly booked a unit measuring 3,764 sq ft project against a total consideration of Rs 1.62 crore at Sushant Golf City in Lucknow. One of them has also booked a separate unit in the same project. As per the clauses of the two agreements between them in September 2014, Ansal Properties and Infrastructure undertook to complete it within two years from the date of commencement of construction on receipt of sanction plan from the authority.

As per the project summary available on the website of RERA, it was to start from September 2015 and as per the agreements, the flat buyers were supposed to get possession in next two years. However, Ansal Properties and Infrastructure failed to complete the projects and abandoned them in the midway.

After this, home buyers, who are now a financial creditor of the company following amendments in the IBC has approached NCLT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Wonderla Holidays' amusements parks to remain closed till Mar 31

Wonderla Holidays Ltd on Friday said all amusement parks of the company will remain closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirusAs part of the preventive measures against COVID-19, all amusement parks...

Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said justice has prevailed after all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were hanged. Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women, he said...

Justice delayed but finally delivered: Smriti Irani on execution of Nirbhaya convicts

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday hailed the execution of Nirbhaya-gangrape convicts and remarked that justice was delayed but has finally been delivered. This is a message to all those who think they can commit crimes against women and...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab, total count rises to three

A 69-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally of reported cases in the state to three. A 69-year-old woman from Mohali has tested positive for coronavirus the total number of positive cases in the state has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020