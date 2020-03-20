Left Menu
Development News Edition

Graham, Willis streets to remain open during Covid-19 crisis: Meredith Connell

Chief Executive Kylie Mooney says the firm anticipates an increase in demand for some legal services among its private- and public-sector clients as a result of the crisis and is planning accordingly.

Graham, Willis streets to remain open during Covid-19 crisis: Meredith Connell
Under its RWP, the firm expects around 70% of its team to work remotely each day with around 30% working in its offices with approval from management, ensuring very significant social distancing. Image Credit: ANI

National law firm Meredith Connell has announced that its Auckland and Wellington offices in Graham and Willis streets will remain open for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis.

Chief Executive Kylie Mooney says the firm anticipates an increase in demand for some legal services among its private- and public-sector clients as a result of the crisis and is planning accordingly.

In addition, Meredith Connell is the Office of the Crown Solicitor at Auckland, which Ms. Mooney says places an additional responsibility on the firm to maintain its services for the duration of the crisis, including to assist in the preservation of public health and public order.

"Meredith Connell's objective for the weeks and months ahead is to provide our clients, the Crown and the community with an uninterrupted and unchanged service as they grapple with their business-as-usual and additional legal needs in these difficult times," she said.

"This includes all our services from commercial law and major transactions to employment dispute resolution and regulatory compliance, to criminal prosecution and securing the proceeds of crimes for the state."

On Wednesday, the firm trialed its Remote Working Plan (RWP) which saw 100% of its lawyers working the full day on client matters either at home, in court or elsewhere with no IT or other interruptions, and with no clients being aware of the arrangements.

"Given the overwhelming success of our trial, we've decided today to indefinitely implement our RWP from Monday 23 March," Ms. Mooney announced.

Under its RWP, the firm expects around 70% of its team to work remotely each day with around 30% working in its offices with approval from management, ensuring very significant social distancing. As well as other precautions that have been well advertising by the government and in the media, MC's entire premises will be deep cleaned at least weekly.

In addition, MC has advised its clients of a wide range of support services to be made available to them to support their own Business Continuity Plans, plus the availability of its own premises on request for clients to store essential legal documents and conduct essential business.

"Meredith Connell's first priority in the weeks and months ahead is, as always, the health and welfare of our team," Ms. Mooney said. "Very close behind is to provide uninterrupted and unchanged service to our clients and the Crown, which is the best way we can ensure that they and we come through this situation unscathed and in the strongest possible position once it is over, however long that takes."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Swimming Australia call for 'level playing field' if Games go ahead

Swimming Australia has called on the International Olympic Committee to ensure there is a level playing field if the Tokyo Games go ahead as athletes struggle to train properly because of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. In an ...

US headed towards recession, but tech industry still optimist: industry expert

The US is headed towards a recession in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus, but the Silicon Valley CEOs are optimistic about the growth of the tech industry, a leading Indian-American venture capitalist has said. Founder of Indiaspo...

COVID-19 : Delhi's Jhandewalan temple to remain close till Mar 21

In the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Jhandewalan temple here will remain closed from March 21 till further orders. This comes after the total number of COVID-19 patients in India has crossed the 195 mark.Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, s...

Finally done but justice delayed: Bollywood celebs on Nirbhaya convicts hanging

As the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case were hanged on Friday morning, Bollywood celebrities including Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Ritiesh Deshmukh praised the verdict, but also called for stricter laws for crime again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020