Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus impact: Fitch cuts India growth forecast to 5.1% for FY’21

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 09:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:45 IST
Coronavirus impact: Fitch cuts India growth forecast to 5.1% for FY’21

Fitch Ratings on Friday cut India's growth forecast to 5.1 per cent for FY 2020-21, saying the coronavirus outbreak is likely to hit business investment and exports. Fitch had in December 2019 projected India's growth at 5.6 per cent for 2020-21 and 6.5 per cent in the following year.

In its Global Economic Outlook 2020, Fitch said the number of people affected by coronavirus will keep rising in the coming weeks but that the outbreak will remain contained. However, there are downside risks to this scenario. "Supply-chain disruptions are expected to hit business investment and exports. We see GDP growth to remain broadly steady at 5.1 per cent in the fiscal year 2020-2021 following growth of 5.0 per cent in 2019-2020," Fitch said.

For 2021-22, Fitch projected India’s growth to be 6.4 per cent. "The outbreak of the virus is hitting sentiment, while local governments have rolled out measures to contain the spread of the virus, such as closing schools, cinemas and theatres. While India’s linkages with China (e.g. trade and tourism) are modest, manufacturers in India are heavily reliant on key Chinese intermediate inputs – especially of electronics and machinery and equipment," Fitch said.

The WHO has declared coronavirus pandemic. Over 2 lakh people have been infected globally and the disease caused by it — COVID-19 — has claimed over 9,000 lives. In India, there are about 195 positive cases and 4 deaths so far from the deadly virus. The difficulties facing the Indian economy have been exacerbated by Yes Bank failure, it said.

"Fragilities in the financial system will further undermine sentiment and domestic spending. The overall financial system remains burdened with weak balance sheets, which will limit any upside to credit and growth despite policymakers' efforts in recent months to ease stresses,” Fitch added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Foreign ministers of S.Korea, China, Japan support Tokyo holding "complete" Olympics -Seoul

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China, and Japan expressed their support for Tokyo to host the complete Tokyo Olympics at a video conference held on Friday, South Koreas foreign ministry said.The ministers held a video conference to d...

Zilla panchayat polls in Goa postponed by two days

Zilla Panchayat elections in the state, scheduled for March 22, have been postponed by two days due to Janata curfew, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. The polls will now take place on March 24. The decision was taken after...

Oil extends gains but stays below USD 30

Oil rose further Friday after a dramatic rebound from multi-year lows but stayed below USD 30 a barrel on fears the deadly coronavirus will push the world into recession with an oversupply. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate WTI was up 3....

Olympics-Swimming Australia call for 'level playing field' if Games go ahead

Swimming Australia has called on the International Olympic Committee to ensure there is a level playing field if the Tokyo Games go ahead as athletes struggle to train properly because of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. In an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020