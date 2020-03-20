Left Menu
ABP Weddings partners with Bobble AI to establish salience among Marathi and Bengali audience

ABP Weddings - the most trusted matrimonial platform, has partnered with Bobble AI to target relevant audiences in real-time with suggestion prompts that help them navigate to the ABP Weddings registration page in just a single tap.

ABP Weddings logo (credit: ABP Weddings Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): ABP Weddings - the most trusted matrimonial platform, has partnered with Bobble AI to target relevant audiences in real-time with suggestion prompts that help them navigate to the ABP Weddings registration page in just a single tap. These prompts are designed and developed in English, Bengali, Marathi, Bengal-ish, and Marath-ish - the most popular and relatable language for the geographies in focus.

Being the first in the online wedding industry to estimate the needs and current flow of communication among millennials and Gen Z; ABP Weddings took a futuristic dive towards Bobble AI's content branding solutions, banking on its leading-edge AI-powered technology for increasing brand engagement. Bobble leveraged its advanced AI-based intent recognition technology to target the young audience in the states of West Bengal and Maharashtra. Bobble AI, in consultation with ABP Weddings, has designed content that helps place the brand in the users' minds in a cool, subtle and much impactful manner. It has curated exclusive wedding-related content - stickers, GIFs, stories in fun and conversational lingo commonly used by Bengali & Marathi audience, looking for their life partners.

On the partnership Lalit Masta, Chief Executive Officer, ABP Weddings said: "We are living in an age where social messaging platforms have taken precedence and traditional ways to reach users have become extraneous. Users today need to be approached in a much smarter and comprehensive fashion. Through Bobble AI's branded content solutions, we can place ABP Weddings in everyday conversations. As a result, we are not only creating brand awareness but are providing users with an enjoyable and differentiated communication experience." ABP Weddings started with the vision to sustain the ethos of trust in the match-making institution. Today, it is the most trusted and most popular matrimony platform in various parts of India. ABP Weddings have been poised to root out competition from other online match-making platforms and also embraced risks to stay ahead of online dating platforms as well.

By providing the ease of sharing content in their regional languages, Bobble AI was able to place ABP Weddings branded content in the comfort zone of their target audience, making the content 4x times more likely to be shared than any other traditional branded content. "We believe in providing an unmatched user experience to ensure an outstanding online conversational experience. I am grateful to ABP weddings for giving us this opportunity to prove that brand connection can be reinforced multi-fold in conversations," said Ankit Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Bobble AI.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

