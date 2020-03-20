Left Menu
Maruti drives in updated version of Dzire priced up to Rs 8.8 lakh

  New Delhi
  Updated: 20-03-2020 18:06 IST
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched an updated version of its compact sedan Dzire priced between Rs 5.89 lakh and Rs 8.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The manual variants are priced between 5.89 lakh and Rs 8.28 lakh, while the trims with automated gear shift are tagged between Rs 7.31 lakh and Rs 8.8 lakh.

"With over 55 per cent market share in its segment, Dzire is the preferred sedan of over 20 lakh customers. Building on overwhelming customer response, 2020 Dzire offers next generation K-series engine with segment first idle start-stop technology (ISS), upgraded premium exterior design, refreshed interiors and advanced features," MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement. The introduction of BS-VI petrol engine with start-stop system makes it more desirable, low on emissions and high on fuel efficiency, he added.

The manual variants of the model come with a fuel efficiency of 23.26 km per litre, while the trims with AGS technology return a fuel economy of 24.12 km per litre, the company claimed. The model now comes with features like cruise control, auto-foldable outer rear view mirrors with key sync, dual airbags and a new 17.78 cm infotainment system.

