Jio tops mobile broadband speed chart, Vodafone in upload in Feb: Trai
Reliance Jio topped the 4G speed chart in February by recording average download speed of 21.5 megabits per second while Vodafone topped the chart in terms of upload speed, according to data published by the telecom regulator Trai. According to the latest report, Jio pipped its nearest rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone who recorded an average download speed of 8 mbps in February. The average speed is computed by Trai based on the data it collects across India with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis
Though Vodafone and Idea have merged their mobile businesses, Trai measured their performance separately as the integration of networks of both the companies is currently on
The download speed helps in accessing content from various applications, while upload speed helps in sharing of content like photo, video, among others, by subscribers. Vodafone topped the chart in terms of upload by recording speed of 6.5 mbps. It was followed by Idea which recorded upload speed of 5.5 mbps, Jio 3.9 mbps and Bharti Airtel 3.7 mbps.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Africa's first elected female president to train 'wave' of women leaders
Spring training roundup: Tigers pound Yankees' Cole
Spring training roundup: Tigers pound Yankees' Cole
Harika posts 2nd straight win, remains in joint lead in FIDE Women's GP
Modi and his ideas have destroyed India's economy: Rahul Gandhi on Yes Bank crisis