Godrej Consumer hold price increase of soaps amid cost impact

  PTI
  • |
  Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 20-03-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  Created: 20-03-2020 19:06 IST
Godrej Consumer Products Limited on Friday said despite the rise in input cost by 30 per cent, the company has decided not to increase soap prices due to the coronavirus crisis. The company said it wants people to maintain hand hygiene practices.

"Pricing in the soaps category has seen significant deflation in 2019. However, in recent months, we have seen a 30 per cent rise in raw material inputs. We were planning for a price increase to partially cover for this spike. But given the outbreak of COVID-19, we decided not to hike prices now," Godrej Consumer CEO (India & SAARC) Sunil Kataria said. "It is our sincere endeavour to ensure that stocks are replenished across all channels so that our consumers can adopt better hygiene practices and stay safe. Our teams are also working round the clock to ensure that adequate stocks are available during these trying times," he said in a statement.

To curb the spread of the coronavirus, people are advised to strictly adhere to hand hygiene by washing hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, the statement said..

