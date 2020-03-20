Left Menu
Janata Curfew: Noida to shut down metro and bus services on March 22

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Noida metro and city bus services to be suspended on Sunday, March 22 in view of the Janata Curfew announced by the Indian government, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari said on Friday.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has also confirmed the same and said it was regularly cleaning and sanitizing its premises and metro coaches in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

So far four people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Noida, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 23 such cases, including a foreigner, according to officials.

