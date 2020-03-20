CR to operate special trains from Mumbai and Pune
Due to sudden surge in demand foreast and north India bound trains, Central Railway will runspecial unreserved trains for various destinations from Mumbaiand Pune on March 20 and 21
These special services will be operated betweenMumbai-Howrah, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Gorakhpur, Pune toHowrah, Pune to Balharshah, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus toManduadih, Pune to Danapur, Nagpur to Santragachi, Mumbai toPatna,Pune to Gorakhpur, and Mumbai to Gorakhpur, a CR releasesaid.
