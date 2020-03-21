Air India to send aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Rome
National carrier Air India will send a 787 Dreamliner aircraft to Rome on Saturday afternoon to evacuate Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus crisis. The Centre issued a statement on Thursday that no international flights would be allowed to land in India from March 22 onward for a period of one week.
An Air India official said the flight to Rome would take off from the Delhi airport around 2:30 pm. The flight will evacuate all Indians stranded in Rome and return to Delhi on Sunday morning, the official added.
