Air India to send aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Rome

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 11:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

National carrier Air India will send a 787 Dreamliner aircraft to Rome on Saturday afternoon to evacuate Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus crisis. The Centre issued a statement on Thursday that no international flights would be allowed to land in India from March 22 onward for a period of one week.

An Air India official said the flight to Rome would take off from the Delhi airport around 2:30 pm. The flight will evacuate all Indians stranded in Rome and return to Delhi on Sunday morning, the official added.

