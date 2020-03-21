The ultralight HUAWEI MateBook D Series with HUAWEI FullView Display offers a novel intelligent experience geared for young consumers

New Delhi [India], Mar 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The new HUAWEI MateBook D 14. Designed for young consumers, the latest 14-inch Huawei laptop introduces a revolutionary cross-platform experience that allows users to seamlessly work with multiple devices through a single pane of glass. The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 inherits the DNA of Huawei's PC products, which is expressed in its aesthetic design, innovative technology and the intelligent experience that it delivers. On top of its lightweight chassis, HUAWEI FullView Display, powerful performance, robust build quality and chic design, the latest HUAWEI MateBook D comes with a range of new features including support for Huawei Share.

Equipped with a full array of smart capabilities, the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 stands as a powerful companion to today's tech-savvy youth. "For our PC products, we have stayed true to our mission to bring new experiential innovations with every iteration. With the 14-inch HUAWEI MateBook D 14, we focused on delivering the best user experience to young consumers. Even though it's stylish, powerful and intelligent, it is much more than just a productivity driver - it is the perfect all-scenario device that excels at both work and play," said Wang Yinfeng, President of PC and Tablet Product Line, Huawei Consumer BG.

The Slim-bezel Designs The ultra-slim laptop market is experiencing rapid growth. Always pursuing design perfection, Huawei leaned on its expertise in smartphone technology and system integration capabilities to realise the ultra-slim bezel design on its HUAWEI FullView Displays. This design approach lets Huawei pack a large display into a portable chassis and offer the best of both worlds.

In line with the rest of the MateBook family, the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 comes with a HUAWEI FullView Display. At just 4.8mm thickness, three ultra-thin bezels frame the display, resulting in an outstanding 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The lightweight chassis is accentuated by a streamlined design with curved edges to produce a sleeker look. The small enhancements - such as the thinner bezels and recessed camera - allow Huawei to further shrink the form factor of the laptop. With dimensions measuring at just 322.5mm x 214.8mm x 15.9mm, the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 is one of the smallest and lightest 14-inch laptops in the same price band to date, offering a wide viewing experience in a portable package.

Underneath the anti-glare coating, the 14-inch 16:9 IPS panel supports a Full HD (1920x1080) resolution and a maximum opening angle of 178 degrees. The premium display is perfectly suited for any content. The panel on the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 has also been TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light emission, allowing for better eye protection. Powerful Processor Offers Solid Performance

Young consumers see in PCs not just a tool that lets them work, but a platform that lets them have fun as well. The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 AMD Edition is powered by an AMD Ryzen™ processor to deliver a powerful performance while retaining a high level of stability and reliability. For GPU, the AMD Radeon Vega Graphics embedded in the laptop provides outstanding graphics processing support. The HUAWEI MateBook D 14 excels at cooling and battery life. For cooling, the laptop includes a new version of the HUAWEI Shark Fin Fan. With the new s-shaped fan blades, HUAWEI Shark Fin Fan 2.0 optimises airflow dynamically for improved cooling and laptop performance. In terms of battery life, a 56Wh (Rating value) high capacity battery supports up to 9.5 hours of continuous local 1080p video playback on a single charge. This battery lets users freely use their laptop on the go without having to worry about its battery.

A portable, multi-purpose 65W USB-C charger and a USB-C to USB-C cable is included with the HUAWEI MateBook D 14. The charger supports all Huawei smartphones and tablets that are equipped with a USB-C port. It also features overheat protection, which automatically stops the charging process once the temperature crosses a threshold to ensure safety. Equipped with 8GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory, the HUAWEI MateBook D 14 has enough memory to handle most high load apps on the market. The solid-state drive (SSD) in the new HUAWEI MateBook D 14 is connected to the mainboard via the high-speed PCIe interface.

The dual-antenna WLAN module effectively receives WLAN signal for enhanced connection speed and stability. On the side, a diverse selection of interfaces can support multiple I/O needs simultaneously, including data transfer, peripheral connection and battery charging. Intelligent Connection Made Easy

The latest HUAWEI MateBook D Series introduces a new set of Huawei Share capabilities. The new features enable the HUAWEI MateBook D and a Huawei smartphone to share a single display, in which users can drag files from one user interface to the other to transfer files, and view the contents saved in the smartphone directly on the laptop. Peripherals connected to the laptop can also be used to navigate the smartphone, giving laptop users seamless access to mobile apps without switching devices. A product series which is aimed at young consumers, the HUAWEI MateBook D Series is a reflection of premium aesthetic designs, innovative technologies and cutting-edge intelligent experiences. On one hand, it offers a quality user experience in a compact form factor.

On the other, it pushes the envelope of what ultralight laptops can deliver, and complements Huawei's overall PC product portfolio. In the future, Huawei will continue to bolster its PC product lines to further democratise the all-scenario, intelligent digital experience for the benefit of more consumers. Pricing and Availability

The HUAWEI MateBook D configured with the aforementioned specs will be available from February 2020 in Europe, Asia Pacific, Russia, Latin America, Japan and the Middle East. Pricing information is as follows: This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

