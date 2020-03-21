Left Menu
No need for panic buying of milk, other dairy products, says Amul MD

GCMMF, which markets its dairy products under Amul brand, on Saturday said there will be no shortage of milk and other dairy products and asked people to refrain from panic buying amid coronavirus scare. Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) MD R S Sodhi said there have been reports of panic buying of milk and other dairy products because of coronavirus.

He assured people that there will be no shortage of dairy products. Sodhi said the cooperative is doing record procurement of milk in Gujarat and other parts of the country.

Stating that milk is an essential commodity, he said there is no restriction on people involved in procurement, processing and distribution of milk.  There is sufficient stock to meet the demand, Sodhi said. He said the supply has been increased already by 15-20 per cent and it can be further enhanced.  "There is no need for panic buying. You will get milk and other dairy products every day," Sodhi said in his video message posted on twitter.

On Friday, leading milk supplier Mother Dairy too assured people about smooth supply as well as maintaining proper hygiene in entire supply chain. PTI MJH MKJ.

