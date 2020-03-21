Left Menu
Development News Edition

NMDC announces Rs 1,000 assistance for employees to buy sanitisers, masks

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 19:20 IST
NMDC announces Rs 1,000 assistance for employees to buy sanitisers, masks

State-owned NMDC on Saturday announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each to all its employees on account of additional expenses on purchasing sanitizers and masks, which are high in demand and have become costly in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. NMDC Chairman N Baijendra Kumar took to twitter to inform about the decision of the PSU.

"NMDC to give assistance of Rs 1000 to all employees including contract employees, labourers, trainees, apprentices etc for additional expenses to prevent coronavirus. This is in additions to other precautions in all its projects and offices. @PMOIndia @SteelMinIndia," he said in a tweet attaching a copy of the NMDC notification. The amount would be in addition to current month's salary, the notification said. A company official said that there are about 5,500 employees on the roll of NMDC and another 2,500 are contractual workers.

The amount is being provided so that workers can buy masks, sanitisers etc which have become costlier, the official. He further informed that as part of precautionary measures, staff has also been asked to work from home and company's offices and buildings across the country are being sanitised. Besides special arrangements are also being made at its healthcare centres to deal with the virus.

Large gatherings have been prohibited, entry of non company staff is being scanned using thermal scanners. Employees have also been asked to inform the company if they or any member of their family members have a travel history to coronavirus-impacted country.

Awareness is also being created among employees through emails, sms alert etc. NMDC, under Ministry of Steel, is country's largest iron ore miner that produces about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from three fully-mechanised mines..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia allocates 2.5 billion dinars ($850 mln) to face effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 mln to face the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday.Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpone taxe...

Electoral court postpones Bolivia general election over virus

Bolivias Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced on Saturday it was indefinitely postponing Mays general election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters were due to head to the polls on May 3 to elect a permanent successor to former president...

Swiss coronavirus cases surge, canton orders seniors to stay home

Switzerland on Saturday reported 6,100 coronavirus infections, 25 more than a day earlier, and 56 deaths, the Swiss health ministry said, as the canton of Ticino that borders hard-hit Italy banned seniors over 65 from leaving their homes to...

Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus -witnesses

Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday that limits the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said. Anyone violating the curfew,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020