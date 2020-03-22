People stay indoors in Kolkata as 'Janata curfew' begins
Streets of Kolkata wore an empty look and public places remained deserted on Sunday as the "Janata curfew" proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the spread of the coronavirus began. The 14-hour-long 'Janata curfew' is part of a social distancing exercise to stop the spread of the virus. It began at 7 am and will end at 9 pm. The usually bustling Esplanade, Dalhousie, airport and railway stations wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors to support the prime minister's call.
Mostly those engaged in essential services were seen on the roads travelling to work. The Eastern and South Eastern Railway have cancelled all mail/express trains originating from the two zones between 4 am and 10 pm on Sunday in view of 'Janata Curfew', but will run skeletal local train services on the day, officials had said on Saturday. As the number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to four, the state government had ordered a shutdown of a host of public places, including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, amusement parks, massage parlours, museums and zoos, till March 31. PTI PNT IJT
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
