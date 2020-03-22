Left Menu
Development News Edition

People stay indoors in Kolkata as 'Janata curfew' begins

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 09:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 09:02 IST
People stay indoors in Kolkata as 'Janata curfew' begins

Streets of Kolkata wore an empty look and public places remained deserted on Sunday as the "Janata curfew" proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to counter the spread of the coronavirus began. The 14-hour-long 'Janata curfew' is part of a social distancing exercise to stop the spread of the virus. It began at 7 am and will end at 9 pm. The usually bustling Esplanade, Dalhousie, airport and railway stations wore a deserted look as people stayed indoors to support the prime minister's call.

Mostly those engaged in essential services were seen on the roads travelling to work. The Eastern and South Eastern Railway have cancelled all mail/express trains originating from the two zones between 4 am and 10 pm on Sunday in view of 'Janata Curfew', but will run skeletal local train services on the day, officials had said on Saturday. As the number of confirmed cases in the state climbed to four, the state government had ordered a shutdown of a host of public places, including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, amusement parks, massage parlours, museums and zoos, till March 31. PTI PNT IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 5 in India, second death reported from Maharashtra: Health Ministry.

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 5 in India, second death reported from Maharashtra Health Ministry....

TMC asks its MPs to withdraw from Parliament and return to their constituencies in view of coronavirus.

TMC asks its MPs to withdraw from Parliament and return to their constituencies in view of coronavirus....

PoK and Gilgit leaders praise PM Modi's steps in India's fight against COVID-19

Kashmiri leaders from Pakistan occupied Kashmir PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, who are now living in exile, have strongly supported Prime Minister Narender Modis leadership in Indias fight against COVID-19. Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political lead...

COVID-19: SSLC exams in Karnataka postponed; 2nd PSU to be held on Mar 23

Karnataka government has decided to postpone till further notice the Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC or Class 10 examinations, which was scheduled to start from March 27. The decision is being taken as precaution against the sprea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020