Coronavirus: AI pax shows flu symptoms, hospitalised in MP

An Air India flight was on Sunday detained for one hour after a woman passenger who alighted at the airport here showed flu like symptoms, after which she was rushed to JP Hospital for suspectd exposure to the novel coronavirus, an official said. She was one of the 18 passengers who got off the flight at the Raja Bhoj Aiport here, said the official.

"The flight, which was to leave for Pune after a brief stopover, was detained here for one hour. It took off with 44 passengers at around 11:40am after all of them were checked and sanitised," Air India acting airport manager Shamsher Khan said. Airport director Anil Vikram told PTI he would speak on the issue later as he was busy at the moment.

