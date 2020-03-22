Left Menu
Development News Edition

No curb on export of APIs, formulations from SEZ units: DGFT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:32 IST
No curb on export of APIs, formulations from SEZ units: DGFT

Export restrictions imposed on certain APIs and formulations, including paracetamol, vitamin B1 and B12, are not applicable for units in special economic zones (SEZs), according to a commerce ministry circular. On March 3, exports of 26 APIs and formulations, including paracetamol, vitamin B1 and B12, have been put under restricted category amid the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the ministry, said that it has received various representations from SEZ units and other exporters highlighting issues faced by them on account of the decision to put this export restriction. "It is, therefore, clarified that the exports of restricted APIs and formulations made from these APIs are allowed from SEZ units," the circular said.

Imposing restrictions means export of these active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations require a licence from the DGFT. SEZs, developed as export hubs, are treated as a foreign territory in terms of customs laws. These units import raw material and export final products.

The pharmaceutical industry has urged the government to lift these restrictions on the export of active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland records more than 900 more coronavirus cases

Switzerland recorded more than 900 additional coronavirus cases from Saturday to Sunday, the nations health ministry said, bringing total confirmed infections to 7,014 and at least 60 deaths, up from 56 a day earlier.The hardest-hit Swiss c...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Following are the latest updates on coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday7.13 Entire Telangana under lockdown till March 31 7.03 India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7 7.01 Spain ...

INSIGHT-Lockdown: Nursing homes in Spain a vector for deadly coronavirus

Death arrived slowly at the nursing home where Chelo Megia works. Then it was everywhere.On March 11, a Wednesday, Megia still thought the Residencia Nunez De Balboa in central Spain, where she had been an auxiliary nurse for 15 years, migh...

India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7

India reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, including the first casualties from Bihar and Gujarat, taking the toll to seven and the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 341, officials said, as authorities suspended all passenger tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020