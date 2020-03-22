No curb on export of APIs, formulations from SEZ units: DGFT

Export restrictions imposed on certain APIs and formulations, including paracetamol, vitamin B1 and B12, are not applicable for units in special economic zones (SEZs), according to a commerce ministry circular. On March 3, exports of 26 APIs and formulations, including paracetamol, vitamin B1 and B12, have been put under restricted category amid the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the ministry, said that it has received various representations from SEZ units and other exporters highlighting issues faced by them on account of the decision to put this export restriction. "It is, therefore, clarified that the exports of restricted APIs and formulations made from these APIs are allowed from SEZ units," the circular said.

Imposing restrictions means export of these active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations require a licence from the DGFT. SEZs, developed as export hubs, are treated as a foreign territory in terms of customs laws. These units import raw material and export final products.

The pharmaceutical industry has urged the government to lift these restrictions on the export of active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulations..

