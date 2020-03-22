Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Vedanta Ltd announces Rs 100-cr fund to fight pandemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:01 IST
Coronavirus: Vedanta Ltd announces Rs 100-cr fund to fight pandemic

Metals and mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Sunday announced setting up of a Rs 100-crore fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The fund will be utilised to provide preventive healthcare to daily wage workers, company employees and contract workers in and around various plants of the company, Vedanta said in a statement.

"I commit 100 crore towards fighting the pandemic. We will increase the corpus if the need arises," Anil Agarwal, executive chairman, Vedanta Resources Ltd, said. As part of other measures, Vedanta said the company will not cut salaries or fire any of its staff, including temporary workers during this crisis period.

Besides, the company has also decided to provide a special one-time insurance to cover Vedanta's employees and their families against COVID-19. Further, all mobile health vans in operational areas will aide in preventive healthcare and each business unit will contribute towards the livelihood of daily wage earners around plant locations like tea sellers and vegetable vendors.

The fund will cater to livelihood of daily wage workers, employees and contract workers, preventive health care and provide timely help to communities in and around various plant locations. Agarwal further said, "The world is currently putting up a spirited fighting against COVID19. It is critical that corporate houses should assist the government in the fight against this deadly virus by contributing to the best of their ability so that the nation has adequate resources to take care of its citizens and provide both medical and financial assistance." Vedanta Ltd is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for Fed -Mnuchin

The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized in Congress will include a one-time 3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to 4 trillion of liquidity to support the nations economy, U.S. Treasury Secret...

Switzerland records more than 900 more coronavirus cases

Switzerland recorded more than 900 additional coronavirus cases from Saturday to Sunday, the nations health ministry said, bringing total confirmed infections to 7,014 and at least 60 deaths, up from 56 a day earlier.The hardest-hit Swiss c...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Following are the latest updates on coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday7.13 Entire Telangana under lockdown till March 31 7.03 India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7 7.01 Spain ...

INSIGHT-Lockdown: Nursing homes in Spain a vector for deadly coronavirus

Death arrived slowly at the nursing home where Chelo Megia works. Then it was everywhere.On March 11, a Wednesday, Megia still thought the Residencia Nunez De Balboa in central Spain, where she had been an auxiliary nurse for 15 years, migh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020