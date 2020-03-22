Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus impact: Honda Cars suspends production till March-end

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:25 IST
Coronavirus impact: Honda Cars suspends production till March-end

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday said it has decided to suspend production at its two manufacturing plants in the country till the end of this month in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Production operations at both its manufacturing plants in Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Tapukara (Rajasthan) will be temporarily suspended from March 23 till March 31, HCIL said in a statement.

The company's associates working in corporate offices, including zonal and regional locations for all functions, will primarily work from home, except for those involved in running essential services that require physical presence or minimal staffing for a few critical activities while abiding by the government regulations, it added. The company's leadership will closely review the situation and the next course of action will be taken accordingly, the company said.

The current intention is to restart production on April 1, 2020, however, this will be dependent upon advice from the government, health authorities, and market and supply conditions, it added. "In these trying times, health, safety and well-being of our associates, their families and community at large are of utmost importance," HCIL President and CEO Gaku Nakanishi said.

The company stands by them during this tough phase and urges everyone to take all possible measures to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

AP announces lockdown till March 31

Moving for a complete lockdown to fight coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced closure of inter-state borders for transport till March 31 and asked pepople to step out of their homes only for essential needs. Chief Minis...

Coronavirus aid bill includes $3,000 for families, $4 trillion liquidity for Fed -Mnuchin

The coronavirus economic relief bill being finalized in Congress will include a one-time 3,000 payment for families and allow the Federal Reserve to leverage up to 4 trillion of liquidity to support the nations economy, U.S. Treasury Secret...

Switzerland records more than 900 more coronavirus cases

Switzerland recorded more than 900 additional coronavirus cases from Saturday to Sunday, the nations health ministry said, bringing total confirmed infections to 7,014 and at least 60 deaths, up from 56 a day earlier.The hardest-hit Swiss c...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Following are the latest updates on coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday7.13 Entire Telangana under lockdown till March 31 7.03 India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7 7.01 Spain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020