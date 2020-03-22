Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Passengers of spl trains from Mumbai, Pune screened

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:10 IST
COVID-19: Passengers of spl trains from Mumbai, Pune screened

Two special trains carrying passengers from Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra arrived at Howrah station on Sunday, Railway sources said. The medical officers of the state government examined the passengers who disembarked at both Howrah and Kharagpur railway stations, they said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday alleged that the Railways was not ensuring proper screening of passengers entering the state through long-distance trains. She claimed that migrant workers from the state, particularly those in Maharashtra, were being packed off in trains and sent back without medical checkups.

The special train from Mumbai arrived at the New Complex of Howrah station at 7.22 am following which 1,000 passengers were cordoned off by RPF and GRP personnel and examined by the medical officers, the sources said. Another special train carrying passengers from Pune arrived at Howrah at 6.25 pm.

The medical officers also examined the passengers who disembarked at Kharagpur railway station, the sources said. Apart from the special trains, passengers of all long- distance trains arriving at Howrah in the South Eastern Railway jurisdiction on Sunday were being screened for any signs of fever, cough, they said.

The Indian Railways on Sunday announced the cancellation of all passenger train services in the country till March 31 to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Hyundai Motor India to suspend production at its Chennai plant from Monday

Hyundai Motor India will suspend vehicle production at its Chennai facility from Monday till further notice as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus, the company has said. In a statement late on Sunday night, Hyundai Motor India Ltd H...

UP govt puts 16 districts under lockdown till Wednesday

Sixteen districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, will be locked down till Wednesday amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the state. The districts where the lockdown has been enforced in the first phase are Lucknow, Agra, Gautam Buddha...

Concerns over water shortages jump in Jordan amid coronavirus lockdown

Gets rid of erroneous letters at front of story By Ban BarkawiAMMAN, March 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Complaints and concerns over water shortages rose by 58 in Jordan in the first day after a country-wide curfew was instated, water au...

Olympics-IOC to start discussions on possible Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee is stepping up its scenario planning for the Tokyo 2020 Games -- including a possible postponement -- as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday. The IOC will hold d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020