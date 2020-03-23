Left Menu
European stock index futures slump as coronavirus worries deepen

European stock index futures fell to near eight-year lows on Monday after several countries expanded measures to curtail the spread of the virus outbreak, with Italy banning even domestic travel as the number of fatalities in the country topped 5,400.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were off 4.1% at 0700 GMT, after attempting a rebound on Friday as global policymakers announced another wave of stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic. Sentiment waned again on Monday as the relentless spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, forced entire countries to self-isolate and brought economic activity to a grinding halt.

German DAX futures fell 3.9% after two straight days of gains, while FTSE 100 futures and French futures were down 4.1% and 4.6%, respectively.

