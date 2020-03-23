Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rlys extends time limit of stay in retiring room for stranded passengers till normal services resume

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:54 IST
Rlys extends time limit of stay in retiring room for stranded passengers till normal services resume

Railways has issued instructions to all station masters to extend the time limit of stay in station retiring rooms for passengers stranded due to the suspension of train services in view of the coronavirus outbreak. As per the rule, retiring rooms can be booked for a minimum of three hours and a maximum of up to 48 hours.

"It has been brought to notice that some passengers who were in retiring rooms and booked to travel by train after a day or two are facing problems as all trains are now cancelled and they have nowhere to go. "Railway Board has decided that in all such cases the stay may be extended in supersession of the rule that limits the number of days a passenger can stay in a retiring room. This relaxation shall be in force till normal train services resume. All station masters are being conveyed this instruction quickly for the benefit of stranded passengers," the order stated.

The Railways on Sunday suspended all its passenger train services across the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Manjrekar says KL ‘right fit’ for number 5 slot in ODIs

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar says young batsman K L Rahul is most suitable for the number five position in the batting order in the ODIs but suggested that the team management must look for batsmen like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Si...

Puducherry's cricket association offers dormitory for COVID-19 patients

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry CAP has offered the dormitory in its Tutipet campus as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients in Puducherry. The CAP made the offer in a letter to the Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.We stopp...

Greece bans flights from UK, Turkey as coronavirus cases rise

Greece on Monday suspended flights from Britain and Turkey to curb the spread of coronavirus, as a lockdown took effect in the country. The ban came into effect at 0400 GMT -- 600 a.m. in Athens -- on March 23 and ends at 1300 GMT on April ...

Kerala govt shuts down liquor shops

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced that all liquor shops in the state will remain closed until further orders. The measure was decided during a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.Vijayan said that the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020