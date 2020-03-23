Rlys extends time limit of stay in retiring room for stranded passengers till normal services resume

Railways has issued instructions to all station masters to extend the time limit of stay in station retiring rooms for passengers stranded due to the suspension of train services in view of the coronavirus outbreak. As per the rule, retiring rooms can be booked for a minimum of three hours and a maximum of up to 48 hours.

"It has been brought to notice that some passengers who were in retiring rooms and booked to travel by train after a day or two are facing problems as all trains are now cancelled and they have nowhere to go. "Railway Board has decided that in all such cases the stay may be extended in supersession of the rule that limits the number of days a passenger can stay in a retiring room. This relaxation shall be in force till normal train services resume. All station masters are being conveyed this instruction quickly for the benefit of stranded passengers," the order stated.

The Railways on Sunday suspended all its passenger train services across the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.