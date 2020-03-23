Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI prepones 2nd tranche of g-sec buying under OMOs to March 26

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:53 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said it has preponed the second tranche of purchase of Rs 15,000 crore of government securities under open market operations (OMOs) to March 26. The OMO purchase auction was earlier scheduled for March 30.

"On review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the RBI has decided to advance the second tranche of purchase of government securities under OMOs for Rs 15,000 crore to March 26, 2020," the RBI said in a release. The four government bonds to be bought by the RBI in the auction include 8.08 per cent-2022; 7.68 per cent-2023; 7.27 per cent-2026 and  7.17per cent-2028, the release said.

These bonds will be purchased through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method. The first tranche of OMO purchase auction worth Rs 15,000 crore will be conducted on March 24.

Last week, the RBI said it would conduct two OMO purchase auctions worth Rs 30,000 crore in two tranches in March to provide liquidity to the market. The RBI had said that with COVID-19-related dislocations, stress in certain financial market segments is still severe and financial conditions remain tight.

"Our endeavour is to ensure that all markets segments function normally with adequate liquidity and turnover," it had said..

Latest News

COVID-19: FIR filed against 40 people for gathering outside their residence in Ahmedabad, says Commissioner of Police

An FIR has been filed against 40 people from Khadia area who had gathered outside their house on March 22 as Section 144 of CrPC is imposed in Ahmedabad, said Ashish Bhatia, Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad. The nation on Sunday observed J...

Manjrekar says KL ‘right fit’ for number 5 slot in ODIs

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar says young batsman K L Rahul is most suitable for the number five position in the batting order in the ODIs but suggested that the team management must look for batsmen like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Si...

Puducherry's cricket association offers dormitory for COVID-19 patients

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry CAP has offered the dormitory in its Tutipet campus as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients in Puducherry. The CAP made the offer in a letter to the Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.We stopp...

Greece bans flights from UK, Turkey as coronavirus cases rise

Greece on Monday suspended flights from Britain and Turkey to curb the spread of coronavirus, as a lockdown took effect in the country. The ban came into effect at 0400 GMT -- 600 a.m. in Athens -- on March 23 and ends at 1300 GMT on April ...
