VECV announces temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) on Monday said it has suspended production across its manufacturing plants in the country till month-end due to the coronavirus pandemic. "In light of the unprecedented situation owing to spread of COVID-19 and various advisories shared by the government, management has decided to suspend the operations at various plants starting March 23 till March 31, 2020," VECV said in a regulatory filing.

The company is a joint venture between Eicher and Volvo Group. The closure will include manufacturing facilities in Pithampur, Baggad, Bhopal and Thane, it added.

Besides, company offices and company owned dealerships operating in affected districts of the country have also been closed for the same period. "However, during this time, scaled down activities to address the customer concerns and emergency services will remain operational," the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

